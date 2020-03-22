78ºF

Catholic churches live stream fourth Sunday of Lent Mass

Tags: Sunday Mass, Catholic Mass, Religion, Pope Francis
Parish vicar Patrick Stauss conducts a service of the catholic parish of the Assumption of Mary via YouYube in an empty church in Winterbach, Germany, Sunday, March 22, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (Sebastian Gollnow/dpa via AP)
WASHINGTON, D.C.

POPE FRANCIS

