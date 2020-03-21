Hundreds in need amid pandemic wait for food outside church in Goulds

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Many Miami-Dade County residents, who are just a paycheck away from not making ends meet, said Friday they are already struggling to put food on the table.

The non-profit organizations are losing donations and volunteers said they are feeling overwhelmed, as the needs increase during the COVID-19 pandemic.

There were hundreds of people lining up in their cars and waiting for hours at a temporary Farm Share distribution center at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in the Goulds neighborhood.

“The line is a lot more than what we expected and that just shows how great the need is,” said.

The packages of free food included milk, oranges, bread and water. Barbara Banks was waiting in line, but she wasn’t there for herself. She said she was there for someone in need.

“She is an elderly lady so I’m taking it for her,” Banks said.

With the deadly respiratory illness spreading in South Florida, Nakisha Ellis said she much rather wait in her car than to risk her health going to the grocery store.

“I’m just kind of like terrified at this moment because I don’t know what’s really going on," Ellis said. “Everybody is so aggressive right now."

In Fort Lauderdale, the Jack and Jill Children’s Center and Feeding South Florida are working together to fill in the gap for families with children.

“It’s really important that they’re getting the essential nutrients that they need even when the doors are closed at schools,” said Alana Wortsman, of the Jack and Jill Children’s Center.

Many hourly-employees are losing their income as public health officials work with authorities to implement mitigation strategies that will save lives at a cost.

Mason Jackson, the chief executive officer of CareerSource Broward, said she is asking employers to hold on to their staff.

“Many times businesses look at their employees as a cost to be minimized, when they should be looking at them as the only appreciating asset they have, so do whatever it takes,” Jackson said. “Use the tools that are out there: Like the short term compensation program.”

Career Source in Broward County is also urging people who are out of work to apply for unemployment benefits immediately. Click here to apply for benefits.