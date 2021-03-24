Florida ranch goes on sale for the first time in over 100 years for $140 million

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – For over 100 years, Green Island Ranch in Central Florida has been owned by the Partin family. Now, the land is being sold for $140 million.

According to SVN Saunders Ralston Dantzler Real Estate, Green Island Ranch, located in St. Cloud, Florida, is being sold as a development opportunity that can fill up to 17,000 residential units with additional commercial and mixed-use projects.

However, the massive property is more than just a real estate opportunity for investors — it’s also a historical landmark in Florida’s history.

According to the real estate listing, the ranch was established by its patriarch, Hugh Gilmore Partin, back in 1847, when Partin traveled into Florida on foot from Georgia into what is now Seminole, Osceola, and Orange counties. Since then, the working ranch has been in the Partin family’s ownership and, at one time, was the largest ranch east of the Mississippi at 60,000 acres.

Further adding to the ranch’s historical significance, the real estate company states the Partin family introduced Brahman cattle and quarterhorses to the state of Florida. Later, “their quadrille horsemanship performances morphed into the famous Silver Spurs Rodeo,” explains the posting. “It is truly a rare moment to be able to purchase a property of such distinction.”

Currently, the ranch is owned by the Geech Partin family siblings and is a working cattle ranch spanning 5,977 ± acres. For more information, click here.