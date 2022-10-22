Thousands take part in breast cancer awareness walk in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – Thousands were in attendance for a Breast Cancer Awareness walk on Saturday morning celebrating breast cancer survivors and those who are currently fighting.

According to organizers, the 3.1-mile walk kicked off around 7: 30 a.m. for the “Making Strides Against Breast Cancer” event at 32 E Las Olas Blvd in downtown Fort Lauderdale.

Many organizations and breast cancer support groups were in attendance holding banners and raising awareness for October’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Organizers said about 15,000 people participated in the walk to help raise money for research and cancer treatment.

With a number of people battling breast cancer, organizers said that Saturday’s walk is about getting more people to sign up and join the movement and get involved in saving lives.

“To have the support of the community and hopefully build awareness because there’s so many people that haven’t been diagnosed and maybe diagnosed,” said Teresa Murphy, a cancer survivor. “It doesn’t happen to everyone, but it can happen to anyone.”

Several people like Spero Georgedakis who have or had personal connections with breast cancer encourage others to get educated so that they can get ahead of a diagnosis.

“It’s tough for me to think about cancer because of my personal experience but the people that show up, it overtakes any bad feelings that I hold in,” said Georgedakis.