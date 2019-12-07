Wheat Berry & Squash Salad

1½ cups kabocha squash, peeled and cut into ½-inch pieces

1½ cups butternut squash, peeled and cut into ½-inch pieces

2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

½ teaspoon rosemary, chopped to a fine powder

½ teaspoon thyme, chopped to a fine powder

Salt and pepper, to taste

1 bunch Tuscan kale, ribbed, leaves cut into ½-inch to 1-inch pieces

1 garlic clove, minced

1 shallot, minced

2 cups cooked wheat berries, cooked according to package instructions

2 tablespoons pomegranate seeds

½ cup goat cheese, crumbled

sumac, for garnish

Lemon Vnaigrette

juice of 1 lemon

3-4 tablespoons olive oil (you should have a of 4:1 ratio)

Salt, to taste

Whisk together.

Preheat your oven to 375˚F. Toss the both squash with 1.5 tablespoons of olive oil, the rosemary and thyme and a pinch of salt and pepper. Roast in a 375˚F oven for about 15 minutes or until tender. Remove and allow to cool.

Drizzle the remaining 1½ tablespoons of olive oil in a sauté pan, add the garlic and shallot, cook for 1-2 minutes. Add the kale and sauté for 2-3 minutes, until softened. Season with salt and pepper.

In a large bowl combine the roasted squash, sautéed kale, wheat berries and pomegranate seeds. Dress with as much lemon vinaigrette as you like. Taste for seasoning. Garnish salad with goat cheese and a sprinkle of sumac.