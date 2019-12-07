Wheat Berry & Squash Salad
Let It SoFlo, Let It SoFlo, Let It SoFlo
Wheat Berry & Squash Salad
1½ cups kabocha squash, peeled and cut into ½-inch pieces
1½ cups butternut squash, peeled and cut into ½-inch pieces
2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
½ teaspoon rosemary, chopped to a fine powder
½ teaspoon thyme, chopped to a fine powder
Salt and pepper, to taste
1 bunch Tuscan kale, ribbed, leaves cut into ½-inch to 1-inch pieces
1 garlic clove, minced
1 shallot, minced
2 cups cooked wheat berries, cooked according to package instructions
2 tablespoons pomegranate seeds
½ cup goat cheese, crumbled
sumac, for garnish
Lemon Vnaigrette
juice of 1 lemon
3-4 tablespoons olive oil (you should have a of 4:1 ratio)
Salt, to taste
Whisk together.
Preheat your oven to 375˚F. Toss the both squash with 1.5 tablespoons of olive oil, the rosemary and thyme and a pinch of salt and pepper. Roast in a 375˚F oven for about 15 minutes or until tender. Remove and allow to cool.
Drizzle the remaining 1½ tablespoons of olive oil in a sauté pan, add the garlic and shallot, cook for 1-2 minutes. Add the kale and sauté for 2-3 minutes, until softened. Season with salt and pepper.
In a large bowl combine the roasted squash, sautéed kale, wheat berries and pomegranate seeds. Dress with as much lemon vinaigrette as you like. Taste for seasoning. Garnish salad with goat cheese and a sprinkle of sumac.
Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.