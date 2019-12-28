Poached Egg with Toast
NYE 2019
Poached Egg with Toast
4 slices brioche, toasted in a little butter on both sides until golden brown
2 eggs
1 tablespoon cider vinegar or white vinegar, for poaching
For garnish:
Beurre Blanc (recipe follows)
Your favorite caviar
Thinly sliced chives
Bring a medium pot of water to a simmer. Add the vinegar. Crack an egg into a bowl. Stir the pot quickly using a spoon then pour in the egg. Cook for 3 minutes, using a perforated spoon carefully remove the egg and place in a bowl.
Place 1-2 slices of toasted bread on a plate and top with a poached egg. Top with beurre blanc, caviar and sliced chives.
Beurre blanc
1½ cups Prosecco or champagne
1 small shallot, minced
1 bay leaf
2-3 black peppercorns
8 tablespoons cold butter
Kosher salt, to taste
Place the prosecco or champagne into a small pot with the shallot, bay leaf and peppercorns. Reduce 2/3 of the way down. Whisk in the butter quickly, season with salt, strain and set aside.
