Poached Egg with Toast

4 slices brioche, toasted in a little butter on both sides until golden brown

2 eggs

1 tablespoon cider vinegar or white vinegar, for poaching

For garnish:

Beurre Blanc (recipe follows)

Your favorite caviar

Thinly sliced chives

Bring a medium pot of water to a simmer. Add the vinegar. Crack an egg into a bowl. Stir the pot quickly using a spoon then pour in the egg. Cook for 3 minutes, using a perforated spoon carefully remove the egg and place in a bowl.

Place 1-2 slices of toasted bread on a plate and top with a poached egg. Top with beurre blanc, caviar and sliced chives.

Beurre blanc

1½ cups Prosecco or champagne

1 small shallot, minced

1 bay leaf

2-3 black peppercorns

8 tablespoons cold butter

Kosher salt, to taste

Place the prosecco or champagne into a small pot with the shallot, bay leaf and peppercorns. Reduce 2/3 of the way down. Whisk in the butter quickly, season with salt, strain and set aside.