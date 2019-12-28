Stone Crab Chowder
2 cups picked stone crab meat (we used about 3½ pounds of medium stone crabs) 1 cup bacon, small diced
2 cups onions, small diced
1 cup celery, small diced
5 tablespoons butter
1/3 cup flour
2 cups clam broth
4 cups chicken stock
4 cups Yukon gold potatoes, peeled, diced into 1/3-inch pieces
2 bay leafs
2 tablespoons fresh dill, chopped fine
2 tablespoons chives, sliced thin
1 teaspoon fresh thyme, chopped fine
2 cups heavy cream warmed through with stone crab shells, strained
¼ cup Italian parsley, chopped fine
Kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper
Cook the bacon in a large pot until golden. Remove the bacon and drain on paper towels. Remove all but 1 tablespoon of the bacon fat. If you need a little more fat, add a drizzle of olive oil and the butter. Add the onion and celery and cook until soft, 3-4 minutes. Add the flour, stirring for about 2 minutes. Add the clam broth, chicken stock, potatoes, bay leaves. Season with salt and pepper. Cook for 20-30 minutes, until the potatoes are tender. Stir in the herbs, crabmeat and heavy cream. Taste for seasoning before serving.
