Chinese Spiced Poached Chicken

1 whole chicken, rinsed

½ bunch cilantro stems

1 bay leaf

1 star anise

1-inch chunk ginger, peeled

2 cloves

1 cinnamon stick

½ teaspoon dried chili flake

For the sauce

2 tablespoons rice bran oil, for searing (grapeseed or canola can be substituted)

1 bunch green onions, white and light green sliced thin

2 serrano chilies, sliced very thin

½ tablespoon minced ginger

1 shallot, sliced thin

Fill a large pot 2/3 of the way with water. Using kitchen twine, tie together the bay leaf and cilantro stems, add the bundle to the pot. Add the star anise, ginger, cloves, cinnamon stick, dried chili flake. Bring the water to a boil, add chicken, lower to super low simmer. Poach until cooked through, about an hour depending on the size of the chicken. Transfer the chicken to a serving plate while you make the sauce.

Heat the oil to smoking, remove from the heat; add the sesame oil first; wait about 1 minute and add the green onions, serrano chilies, ginger and shallots.

Finally, add the soy sauce, swirl the pan to mix the sauce. Pour the sauce over the chicken and serve warm.