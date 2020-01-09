Quinoa Veggie Salad
Eatin’ Clean
3 cups quinoa, cooked according to package instructions
½ tablespoon olive oil
2 medium or 1 large zucchini, cut into ½-inch pieces
6 ounces cremini mushrooms, cut into ½-inch pieces (should yield about 2 cups-2½ cups)
1 small shallot, minced
2 garlic cloves, minced
2 avocados, cut into chunks
¼ cup finely chopped parsley
¼ cup finely chopped cilantro
2 tablespoons finely chopped dill
juice of half a lemon
Heat the olive oil in a large sauté pan. Add the mushrooms and cook for 3-4 minutes or until all moisture is removed. Add the zucchini, shallot and garlic and continue cooking for 3-4 minutes. Season with salt and pepper, and transfer to a bowl to cool slightly. Fold in quinoa and remaining ingredients including a little more olive oil if desired. Taste for seasoning.
