Quinoa Veggie Salad

3 cups quinoa, cooked according to package instructions

½ tablespoon olive oil

2 medium or 1 large zucchini, cut into ½-inch pieces

6 ounces cremini mushrooms, cut into ½-inch pieces (should yield about 2 cups-2½ cups)

1 small shallot, minced

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 avocados, cut into chunks

¼ cup finely chopped parsley

¼ cup finely chopped cilantro

2 tablespoons finely chopped dill

juice of half a lemon

Heat the olive oil in a large sauté pan. Add the mushrooms and cook for 3-4 minutes or until all moisture is removed. Add the zucchini, shallot and garlic and continue cooking for 3-4 minutes. Season with salt and pepper, and transfer to a bowl to cool slightly. Fold in quinoa and remaining ingredients including a little more olive oil if desired. Taste for seasoning.