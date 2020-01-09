Roasted Sweet Potato with Tuna Salad

Perfect baked sweet potato:

1 medium sweet potato

½ tablespoon olive oil

generous pinch salt

aluminum foil

Preheat you oven to 375˚F. Set the sweet potato on a sheet of tin foil. Drizzle the oil over the potato, sprinkle with salt and seal the foil to make a pouch. Transfer the potato to a baking sheet and bake for 55-65 minutes or until the tip of a paring knife easily pierces the potato. Remove and allow to cool for a minute before removing the foil.

Serve the sweet potato cut in half and filled with a scoop of tuna salad.

Tuna Salad

12 ounces tuna packed in water, well strained and broken apart

1/3-1/2 cup of your favorite mayonnaise

juice of half a lemon

½ cup celery, diced small

¼ cup red onion, minced

2 tablespoons chopped cornichons

1 tablespoon capers

2 tablespoons dill, finely chopped

2 tablespoons parsley, finely chopped

dash of hot sauce

kosher salt, to taste

Place all ingredients in a mixer, whip together until nice and smooth.