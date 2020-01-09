Roasted Sweet Potato with Tuna Salad
Eatin’ Clean
Perfect baked sweet potato:
1 medium sweet potato
½ tablespoon olive oil
generous pinch salt
aluminum foil
Preheat you oven to 375˚F. Set the sweet potato on a sheet of tin foil. Drizzle the oil over the potato, sprinkle with salt and seal the foil to make a pouch. Transfer the potato to a baking sheet and bake for 55-65 minutes or until the tip of a paring knife easily pierces the potato. Remove and allow to cool for a minute before removing the foil.
Serve the sweet potato cut in half and filled with a scoop of tuna salad.
Tuna Salad
12 ounces tuna packed in water, well strained and broken apart
1/3-1/2 cup of your favorite mayonnaise
juice of half a lemon
½ cup celery, diced small
¼ cup red onion, minced
2 tablespoons chopped cornichons
1 tablespoon capers
2 tablespoons dill, finely chopped
2 tablespoons parsley, finely chopped
dash of hot sauce
kosher salt, to taste
Place all ingredients in a mixer, whip together until nice and smooth.
