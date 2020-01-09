Stone Crab Chowder

2 cups picked stone crab meat (we used about 3½ pounds of medium stone crabs) 1 cup bacon, small diced

2 cups onions, small diced

1 cup celery, small diced

5 tablespoons butter

1/3 cup flour

2 cups clam broth

4 cups chicken stock

4 cups Yukon gold potatoes, peeled, diced into 1/3-inch pieces

2 bay leafs

2 tablespoons fresh dill, chopped fine

2 tablespoons chives, sliced thin

1 teaspoon fresh thyme, chopped fine

2 cups heavy cream warmed through with stone crab shells, strained

¼ cup Italian parsley, chopped fine

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Cook the bacon in a large pot until golden. Remove the bacon and drain on paper towels. Remove all but 1 tablespoon of the bacon fat. If you need a little more fat, add a drizzle of olive oil and the butter. Add the onion and celery and cook until soft, 3-4 minutes. Add the flour, stirring for about 2 minutes. Add the clam broth, chicken stock, potatoes, bay leaves. Season with salt and pepper. Cook for 20-30 minutes, until the potatoes are tender. Stir in the herbs, crabmeat and heavy cream. Taste for seasoning before serving.