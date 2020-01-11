Fresh Tomato Sauce
Tomato, Tomahto
1 tablespoon olive oil
½ cup onion, cut in a short, thin strips
2 cloves garlic
1 pound chopped over-ripe tomatoes
3-4 leaves basil, ripped into small pieces
kosher salt
freshly ground black pepper
½ pound of your favorite spiral-shaped pasta, cooked in salted water according to package instructions
Heat the olive oil in a large sauté pan over medium heat. Add the onion and garlic and cook until soft, about 5-6 minutes. Add the chopped tomatoes and continue cooking for about 20 minutes. Add the torn basil, season to taste with salt and pepper. Toss in the cooked pasta and about ¼ cup of its water (pasta water). Check the seasoning before serving. Top with parmesan if desired.
