Fresh Tomato Sauce

1 tablespoon olive oil

½ cup onion, cut in a short, thin strips

2 cloves garlic

1 pound chopped over-ripe tomatoes

3-4 leaves basil, ripped into small pieces

kosher salt

freshly ground black pepper

½ pound of your favorite spiral-shaped pasta, cooked in salted water according to package instructions

Heat the olive oil in a large sauté pan over medium heat. Add the onion and garlic and cook until soft, about 5-6 minutes. Add the chopped tomatoes and continue cooking for about 20 minutes. Add the torn basil, season to taste with salt and pepper. Toss in the cooked pasta and about ¼ cup of its water (pasta water). Check the seasoning before serving. Top with parmesan if desired.