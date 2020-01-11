Stuffed Tomatoes

6 large, firm tomatoes

½ tablespoon olive oil

¼ cup onions, cut into thin strips

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 large zucchini, grated on a box grater

1 teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon ground coriander

1 teaspoon ground fennel

3 cups precooked jasmine or basmati rice kept cold, cooked according to package instructions

2 tablespoons cilantro, finely chopped

2 tablespoons parsley, finely chopped

2 tablespoons mint, chopped

1 tablespoon dill, chopped

juice of a couple lemon wedges

6 tablespoon crumbled feta, to top the tomatoes

Preheat your oven to 350˚F. Using a sharp paring knife, remove the tops of the tomatoes like you would a jack-o'-lantern, leaving the tops intact. Cut-off any woody center and set the tops aside.

Scoop out the center of the tomatoes. Remove and discard as many seeds as possible, reserving any juice, finely chop the remaining tomato pulp. Lightly salt the tomato shells and place them on a rack upside-down while you prepare the filling.

Heat the oil in a sauté pan, cook the onion and garlic until soft. Add the zucchini and tomato pulp and cook for 2-3 minutes. Add the spices, and season with salt and pepper. Transfer to a bowl. Add the rice and herbs and the juice from a couple lemon wedges. Toss to combine. Fill each tomato all of the way up. Replace the tops. Transfer to a lightly greased baking dish. Bake for 35-45 minutes or until the tomatoes are almost collapsing. Top with feta and serve warm or room temperature.