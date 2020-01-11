White Bean & Burrata Salad with Fresh Cherry Tomatoes

1 piece burrata, cut in half

2 cups peeled cherry tomatoes (see note)

1 can cannellini beans, rinsed well and drained

½ bulb fennel, shaved thin

¼ cup picked parsley leaves

¼ cup torn basil leaves

olive oil

good quality balsamic vinegar

kosher salt

freshly ground black pepper

2-3 tablespoons Panko breadcrumbs toasted in a pan with a drizzle of olive oil, until golden brown

Combine the cherry tomatoes, cannellini beans, fennel and picked herbs in a bowl. Season with salt and pepper, add about ½ tablespoon olive oil and a generous drizzle of balsamic vinegar Toss to combine. Add another drizzle of olive oil, if needed. Serve the salad over the burrata. Top with the toasted panko.

To peel cherry tomatoes:

Heat a medium pot of water to a light boil. Prepare a bowl with ice water. Cut a small “X” in the bottom of each tomato. Plunge the tomatoes into the boiling water for 10 seconds and then into the icy water until cold. Remove and set on a paper towel to drain. Remove and discard the skin.