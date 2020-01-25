Chocolate Football Whoopie Pies

Recipe adapted from Joy Of Baking

1¾ cups (230 grams) all-purpose flour

¾ cup (75 grams) Dutch-processed cocoa powder

1 teaspoon baking powder

¼ teaspoon baking soda

¼ teaspoon salt

¾ cup (170 grams) unsalted butter, room temperature

¾ cup (150 grams) granulated white sugar

1 large egg, room temperature

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

¼ cup (60 ml) buttermilk

½ cup (120 ml) lukewarm strong coffee

Preheat oven to 375˚F and place oven rack in the center of the oven. Trace footballs onto the parchment paper and transfer, traced side down, to a baking sheet. Prepare a piping bag with a medium round tip.

In a large bowl sift together the flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.

In the bowl of your electric mixer, fitted with the paddle attachment beat the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add the egg beating well. Beat in the vanilla extract. With the mixer on low speed, alternately add the dry ingredients and wet ingredients. Fill the pastry bag with the batter and pipe footballs onto the parchment paper.

Bake for about 9-10 minutes or until the tops of the cookies, when lightly pressed, spring back. Remove from oven and transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.

To Assemble:

Take one cookie and spread a heaping tablespoon of the filling on the flat side of the cookie. Top with another cookie.

The assembled cookies can be stored, covered, in the refrigerator for several days. Serve cold or at room temperature.

Whoopie Pie Filling

2 cups marshmallow cream such as Marshmallow Fluff

1 cup smooth peanut butter

Using a stand mixer or handheld mixer, fitted with a whisk attachment, beat together the fluff and peanut butter until well combined. Transfer to a piping bag to easily fill the Whoopee Pies.