Cocktail Franks In Pastry

8 kosher hot dogs

16 unbaked crescent rolls

All-purpose flour, for rolling out the dough

1 cup sauerkraut, drained well and chopped fine

4 tablespoons yellow mustard

1 egg, whisked with 1 tablespoon water

poppy seeds, for sprinkling

Preheat your oven to 375˚F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and coat with nonstick cooking spray.

Open the hotdogs and dry well between paper towels. Lightly flour your work surface. Open the crescent rolls and separate the dough along the perforations into squares of 2 connected crescent rolls. Working with one square at a time, fold the dough in half and roll out to a square roughly the length of your hotdog. Trim the edges to form rectangles, brush the dough with mustard, sprinkle on a little sauerkraut and top with a hot dog. Roll the hot dog up in the dough, overlapping the edges about a 1/3-inch and pressing to seal. Cut the roll into 4 equal sections. Transfer to your baking sheet spacing the rolls 2-inches apart, seam side down. Brush the rolls with egg-wash and sprinkle them with poppy seeds. Baked for 9-13 minutes or until the dough is golden brown and puffed. Remove and allow to cool on the baking sheet.