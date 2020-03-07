Fresh Spring Rolls

12 shrimp, (21/25 size), deveined, cooked in salted, simmering water, cut in half lengthwise

4 ounces Vermicelli bean thread noodles, soaked in hot water, 30 minutes, drained, cut with scissors

8 butter lettuce leaves, hard center removed

14-18 mint leaves

14-18 basil leaves

1 cup bean sprouts

1 cup julienne carrots

rice paper

To build the rolls, wet the rice paper in lukewarm water for just a few seconds until it just begins getting soft. Place the rice paper down on a clean work surface, add lettuce, noodles, shrimp, mint and basil leaves and beans sprouts, layering the ingredients in the bottom ⅓ of the wrapper. Roll the bottom of the wrapper over the ingredients, tuck in the ends and continue rolling the rice paper snugly around the ingredients. You want to roll the wrapper tightly but not so tight the wrapper rips.

Serve the rolls with a lettuce leaf wrapped around them and peanut sauce for dipping, if desired.

Peanut Dipping Sauce

1 cup creamy peanut butter

⅓ cup water

3 tablespoons hoisin

4 teaspoons soy

1 tablespoon sugar

2 teaspoons chili garlic paste

1 garlic, mashed to a paste

1 teaspoon sesame oil

Place all ingredients in a blender and puree or the use an immersion blender to puree the mixture. Add more water if necessary. Mixture should be creamy enough for dipping.