Spring Vegetable Quiche

Pie Dough:

1¼ cups (175 grams) all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon (2 grams) salt

½ cup (1 stick or 113 grams) unsalted butter, chilled, and cut into small pieces

2-4 tablespoons ice water

Combine the flour, salt and butter in food processor. Pulse until the butter resembles pea-sized pieces. Add in the ice water while pulsing until a dough forms. Turn out the mixture onto a lightly floured surface. Knead a couple of times, shape into a disk and wrap tightly in plastic. Place in the refrigerator and allow to rest for at least 30 minutes.

When ready to roll out the pie dough, remove from the refrigerator and allow to sit-out at room temperature for 10-15 minutes. Roll out the dough on a lightly floured surface, transfer to the pie dish. Press into the dish and form the edges. Use a fork to make small holes on the bottom and sides of the dough. Place the pie dough into the freezer for 15-20 minutes. Parbake the quiche dough:

Place a piece of parchment down in the shell, cover with pie weights (or dried beans/rice). Bake in a preheated 350˚F oven for 20 minutes, carefully remove the parchment paper and continue baking for another five minutes. Meanwhile, make the quiche filling.

Quiche filling

5 eggs

454 grams of Half & Half

4 ounces pancetta, diced small

½ cup leeks, diced small

½ cup shallots, diced small (about 3 shallots)

1 cup zucchini, diced small

1 small jar artichoke hearts, drained well and cut into quarters

1 cup grated gruyere cheese

kosher salt

freshly-ground black pepper.

Whisk together the eggs and heavy cream, season with salt and pepper and set aside. Cook the pancetta in a large sauté pan over medium heat until the pancetta is golden brown and crispy. Remove with a slotted spoon, drain on paper towels. In the pan with pancetta fat, add the leeks, shallots and zucchini, sauté for 4-5 minutes until tender and the zucchini has released most of its moisture. Add in the artichoke hearts, sauté for 1-2 minutes. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Transfer the filling to the bottom of the par-baked pie crust. Sprinkle in ¾ cup of the grated cheese and pour the eggs mixture into the pie shell. Bake in a 375˚F oven for about 30 minutes, until set on top, sprinkle on the pancetta and remaining cheese. Continue baking until set in the center (the quiche should jiggle slightly when tapped then stop, like a cheesecake), about 15-25 more minutes. Allow to cool before slicing.