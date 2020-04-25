Grilled Whole Marinated Snapper

Whole snappers, cleaned and scored

Marinade For Snappers

½ cup olive oil

¼ cup dill

¼ cup tarragon

2 garlic cloves

1-inch peeled ginger

lemon zest from 1 lemon

pinch Kosher salt

pinch freshly ground black pepper

Puree until smooth.

2 whole (1½-2 pound snapper; gutted, scaled, fins trimmed)

Score the fish skin; marinade with the puree from one hour to overnight.

Grill until cooked through. While grilling, add your favorite vegetables; serve the fish with the vegetables.

Vegetables For The Grill

2 pints Shitake mushroom caps or whatever is available

1 bunch scallions, trimmed

fennel, trimmed and quartered; drizzle with oil, season and grill.