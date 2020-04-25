Grilled Whole Marinated Snapper
Whole snappers, cleaned and scored
Marinade For Snappers
½ cup olive oil
¼ cup dill
¼ cup tarragon
2 garlic cloves
1-inch peeled ginger
lemon zest from 1 lemon
pinch Kosher salt
pinch freshly ground black pepper
Puree until smooth.
2 whole (1½-2 pound snapper; gutted, scaled, fins trimmed)
Score the fish skin; marinade with the puree from one hour to overnight.
Grill until cooked through. While grilling, add your favorite vegetables; serve the fish with the vegetables.
Vegetables For The Grill
2 pints Shitake mushroom caps or whatever is available
1 bunch scallions, trimmed
fennel, trimmed and quartered; drizzle with oil, season and grill.
