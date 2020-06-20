Veal Chops With Rosemary & Mushroom Cream Sauce

1-2 veal chops per person

Marinade for the veal chops:

(Enough for two chops)

½ cup olive oil

2 garlic cloves, smashed with the flat side of a knife

1 shallot, peeled, sliced thin

2 sprigs rosemary

3-4 sprigs thyme

Place the marinade ingredients and veal chops in a plastic bag, smash the veal into the herbs so that it covers the veal well.

Place in the refrigerator to marinate overnight.

To cook the veal chops, remove from the refrigerator at least an hour before cooking to allow the chops to come up to temperature.

Preheat you oven to 400˚F. Heat a cast iron grill pan or any heavy-bottom pan over medium-high heat. Once hot, lightly spray with oil if using a grill pan or olive oil if not. Remove the chops from the marinade, wiping off any excess herbs. Season both sideswith salt and pepper and sear on both sides until golden. Transfer to a small baking sheet and roast for about 4 minutes for medium rare, o grill the veal chops to your desired doneness.

Mushroom Cream Sauce

½ cup dried porcini mushrooms, soaked in enough hot water to cover the mushrooms, until rehydrated (optional)

8 cups of fresh mushrooms, stemmed and cut about the size of a quarter (we used a blend of oyster, shitake and cremini)

1 tablespoon butter

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 shallot minced

2 garlic cloves, minced

¼ cup dry sherry or white wine

1 cup chicken stock

½ cup heavy cream

2 tablespoons of chopped fresh herbs (we used a combination of tarragon, rosemary, thyme, parsley)

kosher salt

freshly ground black pepper

Heat the butter and olive oil together over medium heat in a large saute pan until the butter foams. Add the fresh mushrooms and saute for 4-5 minutes, until they begin to release their liquid. Add the porcinis, shallot and garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Season with a little salt and pepper. Add the sherry and allow to reduce by half. . Add the chicken stock and about ¼ cup of the porcini liquid (if using); reduce by half and add the cream. Heat through and allow to thicken a little taste for seasoning.

Add the herbs and serve with the veal.