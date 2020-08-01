Pork Tenderloin with Cherry Sauce

Serves 4-6

2 pork tenderloins, silver skin removed, cut into 1-2 inch chunks

kosher salt, to taste

freshly ground black pepper, to taste

flour, for dusting

2 tablespoons Olive oil

2 tablespoons shallot, minced

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 tablespoon ginger, minced

2 cups fresh cherries, pitted, halved

½ cup port wine

½ cup dry sherry

1½ cups chicken stock

1 tablespoon, mixed finely chopped thyme and rosemary

1 tablespoon Worcestershire

2 tablespoons butter

Season the pork with salt and pepper. Lightly dust with flour, shaking off any excess. Heat the olive in a large skillet and add the pork. Sear all over until barely golden on all sides and remove. If the pan is dry, add another drizzle of oil. Add the shallot, garlic and ginger and cook for 2 minutes, until fragrant. Add half of the cherries, half the port wine and half of the sherry and the chicken stock. Reduce by half and add the seared pork back in, the Worcestershire and herbs and the rest of the port and sherry wine. Simmer for about 4-5 minutes allowing the pork to fully cook and the sauce to thicken a bit. Add the rest of the cherries and swirl in the butter, check for salt and pepper and serve.