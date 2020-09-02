Braised Fennel Risotto

6 cups homemade chicken stock, or low-sodium, store-bought chicken broth

3 tablespoons olive oil

1¾ cups Carnaroli or Arborio rice

1 cup minced Spanish onion

1 garlic cloves, minced

½ cup dry white wine

1 cup finely grated Pecorino, plus more for serving

ground fennel seeds or fennel pollen

2 tablespoons butter

salt and black pepper

picked fennel fronds or dill

Put the chicken stock / broth in a pot, and bring to a simmer. Heat the oil in a large, wide, heavy-bottomed saucepan over medium-low heat. Add the onion and cook, stirring, until softened but not browned, about 4 minutes. Add the rice and cook, stirring, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the garlic and cook for a minute.

Add the wine, bring it to a simmer, and continue to stir constantly, until almost all of the wine has been absorbed by the rice, about 2 minutes.

Begin adding the stock in 1 cup increments, stirring constantly, for about 20 minutes, and only adding the next stock addition after the previous one has been absorbed by the rice. When done, the rice should be slightly al dente but the overall risotto should be creamy. Add the butter and cheese and ground fennel seeds or pollen if desired. Top with the braised fennel.

Braised Fennel

1 tablespoons butter

1tablespoon olive oil

2 cups julienned fennel (from 1 large bulb)

1 tablespoon sugar

½ cup white wine

¼ cup pernod

1 cup chicken stock

Melt the butter and oil in a large, heavy-bottomed sauté pan over medium-high heat. Add the fennel and sugar and cook gently, stirring frequently, until the fennel is golden and softened, about 5 minutes. Stir in the ½ cup wine, the Pernod and bring to a simmer. Allow to reduce until nearly dry, 6 to 8 minutes. Add the chicken stock, reduce almost all the way down. Shut off the heat and season with salt and pepper.