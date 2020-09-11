Honey Apple Cake

Recipe from Tori Avey, toriavey.com

3 large eggs

¾ cup honey

½ cup white sugar

¼ cup light brown sugar

1¼ cups canola oil

1½ teaspoon vanilla

3 cups all-purpose baking flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1½ teaspoon cinnamon

¾ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon allspice

dash ground cloves

4 Granny Smith apples (peeled, cored, and shredded)

Icing

1 cup powdered sugar

¼ tsp vanilla

heavy cream, as needed

Preheat oven to 325˚F. In a large mixing bowl, beat the eggs until they are frothy. Whisk in the honey, white sugar, brown sugar, oil and vanilla. In a separate medium mixing bowl, sift together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, salt, and spices. Incorporate the flour mixture into the liquid, stir to blend. Fold in the shredded apples.

Spray your Bundt pan with cooking spray, making sure to evenly coat the entire inner surface. Pour your batter into the pan. Do not fill beyond ¾ or your cake might overflow during baking. Use a spatula to gently push the batter to the outside of the pan, pushing slightly up the walls. Gently tap the Bundt pan on your counter to remove any air bubbles.

Bake cake in preheated oven for 75-90 minutes. The edges will be golden brown and the cake will pull away from the sides of the pan, and a toothpick when inserted in the center of the cake will come out clean when the cake is done.

Let the cake cool for exactly 10 minutes, then invert it onto a flat plate. Tap the Bundt pan gently to release the cake. Allow cake to cool completely before frosting.

To make the icing: sift 1 cup of powdered sugar into a mixing bowl. Add the vanilla extract and 1 tablespoon heavy cream to the bowl. Stir with a whisk or fork to blend. Add additional heavy cream a little at a time until the mixture has the texture of very thick honey. You want the icing to be quite thick, but still pourable. When you can drizzle the icing in stripes across the surface, and it takes a few seconds for those drizzles to dissolve back into the icing, the texture is right. Drizzle the icing in a zig-zag pattern around the cake. Allow icing to dry completely before serving-this usually takes about 30-60 minutes.