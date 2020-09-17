Alon Shaya’s Whole Roasted Cauliflower

Roasted Cauliflower

1 head cauliflower, whole, stem trimmed and leaves removed

21/2 cups dry white wine

1/3 cup olive oil plus more for serving

1/4 cup kosher salt

3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 tablespoon crushed red pepper flakes (or to taste)

1 tablespoon sugar

1 bay leaf

1 pinch coarse sea salt (for serving)

Heat oven to 475° F. Bring wine, oil, salt, lemon juice, butter, red pepper flakes, sugar, bay leaf, and 8 cups water to a boil in a large pot.

Carefully lower in cauliflower into the mixture, reduce heat, and simmer, turning occasionally, until a knife easily inserts into center, 15 to 20 minutes.

Using 2 slotted spoons or a mesh strainer or spider, transfer cauliflower to a rimmed baking sheet or roasting pan, draining well.

Roast in oven, rotating pan halfway through, until brown all over, 30 to 40 minutes.

Transfer cauliflower to a plate. Drizzle with oil; sprinkle with sea salt. Serve with my green tahini sauce (recipe below).

Green Tahini Sauce

16-ounce container Tahini (turn your container upside down 12 hours before using to help mix it

juice of 1-2 lemons

2 cups loosely packed herbs, we used: basil, dill, cilantro, mint

2 garlic cloves

2-2 ½ cups water, as needed

kosher salt

Combine the tahini, herbs, garlic, half the lemon juice and half of the water in the blender. Add a big pinch of salt. Puree until smooth, adding more water until the desired consistency is reached. Taste for lemon and salt. Adjust if needed.