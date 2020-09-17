Alon Shaya’s Whole Roasted Cauliflower

Roasted Cauliflower
1 head cauliflower, whole, stem trimmed and leaves removed
21/2 cups dry white wine
1/3 cup olive oil plus more for serving
1/4 cup kosher salt
3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
2 tablespoons unsalted butter
1 tablespoon crushed red pepper flakes (or to taste)
1 tablespoon sugar
1 bay leaf
1 pinch coarse sea salt (for serving)
Heat oven to 475° F. Bring wine, oil, salt, lemon juice, butter, red pepper flakes, sugar, bay leaf, and 8 cups water to a boil in a large pot.
Carefully lower in cauliflower into the mixture, reduce heat, and simmer, turning occasionally, until a knife easily inserts into center, 15 to 20 minutes.
Using 2 slotted spoons or a mesh strainer or spider, transfer cauliflower to a rimmed baking sheet or roasting pan, draining well.
Roast in oven, rotating pan halfway through, until brown all over, 30 to 40 minutes.
Transfer cauliflower to a plate. Drizzle with oil; sprinkle with sea salt. Serve with my green tahini sauce (recipe below).
Green Tahini Sauce
16-ounce container Tahini (turn your container upside down 12 hours before using to help mix it
juice of 1-2 lemons
2 cups loosely packed herbs, we used: basil, dill, cilantro, mint
2 garlic cloves
2-2 ½ cups water, as needed
kosher salt
Combine the tahini, herbs, garlic, half the lemon juice and half of the water in the blender. Add a big pinch of salt. Puree until smooth, adding more water until the desired consistency is reached. Taste for lemon and salt. Adjust if needed.