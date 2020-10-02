Tomatoes Provencal

4 heirloom tomatoes, 1/3 of the top cut off at a slight downward angle

olive oil, for drizzling plus more for the topping

salt

freshly ground black pepper

2 small shallots, minced

2 garlic cloves, minced

1½ cups breadcrumbs

1 teaspoon thyme leaves

4 tablespoons parsley, chopped

¾ cup parmesan cheese, finely grated

Preheat the oven to 400˚F. Fit a roasting rack onto a rimmed baking sheet. Transfer the tomatoes to the roasting rack, cut side up. Drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Roast until the tomatoes start to caramelize slightly, about 15 minutes. Meanwhile, make the breadcrumb mixture. Place the breadcrumbs, shallot, garlic, thyme leaves, parsley and parmesan in a bowl. Add 2 tablespoons olive oil and season with a little salt and pepper. Stir well.

Remove the tomatoes from the oven. Carefully top the tomatoes with a mound of the breadcrumb mixture. Place them back into the oven and bake until the breadcrumbs are golden brown, about 10-15 minutes. Serve warm.