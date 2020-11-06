Pear Gingerbread Loaf

Recipe from : bromabakery.com/drunken-pear-ginger-bread/

For Poached Pears:

3 pears, peeled with stems left on

1 cup granulated sugar

1 cup water

3 cinnamon sticks

10 cardamom pods

1 bottle (750ml) white wine

For Gingerbread:

12 tablespoons butter, room temperature

½ cup dark molasses

½ cup brown sugar

3 large eggs, room temperature

1 tablespoon vainilla extract

2 tablespoons fresh ginger, grated using a microplane

2½ cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup plain non- or low-fat yogurt

Combine the sugar, water, cinnamon sticks, cardamom pods and white wine in a medium pot. Add the pears. Cut a circle of parchment paper just slightly larger than the pan with a 2-inch slit in the center. Place the parchment down, resting on top of the pears. Heat the poaching liquid to a boil, then reduce to a simmer. Cook until a paring knife easily pierces the pears, about 45 minutes. Remove from the poaching liquid and allow to cool while you make the cake.

Preheat your oven to 350˚F. Heavily grease a loaf pan with nonstick cooking spray, line with a sheet of parchment overlapping the long sides of the baking pan by about 1-inch on each side. Grease the parchment paper with nonstick cooking spray.

In a large bowl, beat the butter, molasses, and brown sugar together until light and fluffy. Add in the eggs and vanilla extract, beating for an additional 3 minutes. Stir in fresh grated ginger.

In a separate bowl, sift together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, and salt. Alternative the dry ingredients with the yogurt until everything is combined. Batter will be thick.

Pour the batter into the prepared loaf pan, then place the pears, bottom side down, in the pan, they should be almost covered by the batter. Bake for about 1 hour, until a skewer inserted in the center part of the batter comes out clean. Tent with a piece of aluminum foil, if your loaf is browning too much. Allow to sit for 20 minutes on a cooling rack before removing from pan!