Spring Rolls with Peanut Dipping Sauce:

You can use the spring roll recipe below as a guide or make it your own by adding your favorites.

Fresh Spring Rolls:

12 shrimp, (21/25 size), deveined, cooked in salted, simmering water, cut in half lengthwise

4 ounces Vermicelli bean thread noodles, soaked in hot water, 30 minutes, drained, cut with scissors

8 butter lettuce leaves, hard center removed

1 cup julienne carrots

1 cup julienne cucumbers

Fresh mint leaves,

Fresh basil leaves

Cilantro leaves and tender stems

Rice paper

To build the rolls, wet the rice paper in lukewarm water for just a few seconds until it just begins getting soft. Place the rice paper down on clean work surface, add lettuce, noodles, cucumbers, carrots, shrimp, mint, basil and cilantro leaves, layering the ingredients in the bottom 1/3 of the wrapper. Roll the bottom of the wrapper over the ingredients, tuck in the ends and continue rolling the rice paper snugly around the ingredients. You want to roll the wrapper tightly but not so tight the wrapper rips. Serve with peanut dipping sauce.

Peanut Dipping Sauce:

¾ cup creamy peanut butter

¼ cup rice vinegar

⅓ cup soy

3 tablespoons honey

1-2 tablespoons chili garlic sauce, depending on how spicy you want the dish

¼-½ cup water

¼ cup chopped peanuts

Whisk together everything but the chopped peanuts, add the water a little at a time until desired consistency. Fold in the peanuts and transfer to a serving vessel.