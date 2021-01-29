Tortilla-Crusted Snapper with Your Favorite Salsa

4 snapper filets, skin off (4-5 ounces each)

1 large bag crushed tortilla chips

3 eggs

Nonstick cooking oil spray

Your favorite salsa, for serving

Prepare the tortilla chips by pulsing the chips in a food processor until they resemble the size of panko breadcrumbs. Transfer to a shallow dish. Whisk together the eggs and transfer to a bowl.

Prepare a baking sheet by lining with parchment paper. Spray the parchment paper with nonstick cooking oil spray. Preheat your oven to 350˚F.

Working with one piece at a time, dip the fish in the egg, letting the excess dip off. Transfer the fish to the tortilla chips and press firmly, completely coating the fish on both sides. Transfer to the prepared baking sheet and repeat until all of the fish is covered. Bake for 8-10 minutes or until crispy and cooked through. Serve with your favorite salsa on the side