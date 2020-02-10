Was your home built before 1975? Let’s talk about cast-iron plumbing

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Was your home built before 1975? If it was and you’re experiencing plumbing issues, such as backups, slow drains, mold, faulty pipes, or others, you may have cast-iron pipes that are failing. If this is the case, your insurance company may owe you money for new pipes and any damages caused by them. At Your Insurance Attorney, the insurance claims adjuster has seen their fair share of cast-iron pipe claims. Because of this, we want you to have more information on what to do if your home has these issues. We are located in Coconut Grove of the Miami area.

How to tell if your home has plumbing issues from cast-iron pipes

If you’re concerned that your home is suffering from plumbing issues, you’ll want to investigate, and there are a few red flags you can look for.

Discolored water

With older, cast-iron pipes, corrosion is inevitable. Yellowish or brownish water that pours when you turn on your faucets may indicate rusting and decaying pipes.

Slow drainage

Breakage in cast-iron pipes can create a buildup of blockage that will slow your drain.

Plumbing backups

With older pipes, internal breakage could also lead to debris clogging up the drain and force water back up the pipes.

Foul smells

Cast-iron pipes with cracks and holes can create an opening for sewage gasses to climb up through your pipes and into your home.

Wet walls and floors

If your pipes have cracks and breaks, water will escape and find places to settle. Depending on the location of the pipes, this could cause the development of damp spots on the floor or walls of your home, or even outside. You may even see the development of puddles.

Mold

All mold needs to grow and develop is moisture and a lack of proper ventilation. Water that escapes aged pipes can cause parts of your home to become perpetually wet, easily developing mold.

Foundation issues

Water causes erosion over time, which is why these older pipes deteriorate in the first place. Once the water escapes into other parts of your home, it will do the same and faster.

Handling cast-iron pipe claims

When handling claims for the damages caused by old, cast-iron pipes, an insurance adjuster will try and find as many reasons to lower the compensation you’ll receive. This is why you’ll want to get in touch with a public insurance claims adjuster who will investigate your home with your needs in mind, but what can you do to prepare? Here are a few tips:

Take pictures

For many incidents, the damage will be visible to an adjuster examining your home, but for larger issues that must be corrected immediately, be sure to take pictures beforehand. These can help showcase exactly what happened before any damage control was performed.

Review your policy

It never hurts to read up on your insurance policy so you have a firm grasp on exactly what you’ll be owed. This will also help you understand what you deserve, and recognize if an insurance company is trying to lowball you.

Contact a professional ASAP

The sooner you get your claim into the hands of an experienced attorney, the better.

Contact us for an insurance claims adjuster

Right now, over 2 million homes in Florida have cast-iron pipes that are failing. If you think you’re one of them, your insurance attorney help you get any money you’re entitled to for no upfront costs! Contact them today for a free plumbing inspection so that you can start on your cast-iron pipe claims, and let the public insurance claims adjuster help you.