3 things to do with your kids over spring break -- all free or inexpensive

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Spring break is upon us, and if you’ve got children, you know what that means: about a week of time to fill with the kids.

So, you might as well start planning now. We’ve got three ideas we think you’ll love.

1.) A day where your kids call the shots.

We saw this recently in a magazine and thought it was a pretty cool plan: For an entire day, your children get to choose everything -- and you can’t say no (within reason, of course, making sure they’re safe!)

For example, they could pick all meals, outings and outfits. They could opt to have friends over, or have you take them on an adventure of their choosing. You could even do this for a few hours, if all day seems daunting or you’re nervous your children would opt to eat junky cereal for all three meals. Remember, you’re the parent: You set the parameters!

2.) A little road trip.

You don’t have to go all out. Maybe keep it within an hour or two of your home base. Also, no need to book a hotel. Day trips can make for some of the best memories! Find a beach or a fun restaurant online (maybe both), pack up your car and off you go.

3.) An outing to Homestead-Miami Speedway to take in some NASCAR races.

NASCAR is returning to Homestead-Miami next month, and what kids wouldn’t love the chance to catch an event live at the track?

The venue is super family-friendly -- and considers itself a hub for the community to gather and cheer on some of the sport’s most iconic racers.

Check out some of these promotions running March 20 through March 22:

If you’re buying a two-day package, you can get half-priced tickets for children 12 and younger. And kids 12 and younger are free in Turns 1 and 4 on Saturday.

For a three-day package, it’s the same pricing as the two-day packages, so bring the children on Friday for free.

For the Dixie Vodka 400, kids 12 and younger are $10 in reserved grandstand seating.

In the Xfinity Series Race, for the general admission grandstands, located in Turn 4, kids 12 and younger under are free. And in the reserved grandstand seating, located in Frontstretch West, Start/Finish, and Frontstretch East grandstands, kids 12 and younger will cost you $10.

Finally, kids 12 and younger are free in the general admission and grandstand seating for the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series.

Click or tap here to learn anything more about kids pricing.

Homestead-Miami Speedway aims to deliver heart-pounding action and all the thrills and family entertainment that you crave -- not to mention, all the food and fun events happening beyond the race.

For information, call 866-409-RACE or visit homesteadmiamispeedway.com.