How is isolation affecting your mental health?

The last month and a half has been a challenge for everyone.

Isolation, social distancing and staying indoors may be starting to take its toll on your mental health. But for those who are suffering from an addiction or have a diagnosed mental health disorder, the circumstances surrounding the coronavirus may have an even more dramatic effect on their mental state.

Studies indicate that social isolation plays a large role in perpetuating addictive and mental health behaviors. One of the major roles behavioral health centers play is to provide a close-knit community of experts and peers who can help relieve those feelings of isolation through residential treatment programs.

Promises Behavioral Health’s family of residential treatment centers in Florida work tirelessly to ensure the highest level of inpatient care, even during these uncertain times. In an effort to extend treatment options, both of the Promises’ Florida facilities -- Promises Five Palms and Lucida -- have shifted to meet the needs of all Floridians by creating a virtual care experience.

What does virtual treatment look like?

A virtual intensive outpatient treatment program is a unique option for individuals who may be experiencing the boundaries of long distance and certain physical disabilities, or those may be distancing themselves socially as a precaution to the novel coronavirus.

Programs differ between treatment centers, but for Promises Five Palms and its sister facility, Lucida, a program called Providing Access To Hope, or P.A.T.H, has been created as a virtual IOP that suits every Floridian’s needs. The program includes comprehensive diagnostic assessments, treatment planning, individual therapy, couple and family therapy, group therapy, psychiatric and medical referrals as needed, support group referrals, and access to Promises Rooted alumni network. All of the services are available to any individual living in the state of Florida from the comfort of their own home.

Many of those suffering from substance use and mental health disorders may feel the need to wait until the pandemic is over, but with the current unknowns concerning when life will get back to normal, it is important for those suffering to seek help.

Some of the benefits of the program include:

Addiction and mental health treatment in the comfort of your own home.

An in-depth focus on your health and healing.

Providing you with key insights on what treatment and recovery can look like.

Connecting with behavioral health experts and a close-knit recovery community.

No matter what the circumstances may be, both Promises Five Palms and Lucida are available to help. The goal has always been to remove the barriers to getting treatment, and with the P.A.T.H program, those suffering from addiction or mental health disorders now have the ability to get the care they need.

For those who feel that higher-level residential treatment would be a better fit, both Promises Five Palms and Lucida have secure coronavirus protocols in place and are continuing to accept residential clients.

For those in recovery who are looking for community and connection, parent company Promises Behavioral Health has also created virtual recovery meetings that are led by staff in the Rooted Alumni community. The meetings are open to anyone seeking a recovery community.

Now, more than ever, is the time to take care of yourself so that you can take care of the world around you.

