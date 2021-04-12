Summer destinations perfect for anyone looking for adventure in South Florida

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

If you’re one of the many who are feeling like it’s finally time to get out of the house, you’re surely looking for some adventurous outings, and we know the perfect thing to scratch that itch.

It doesn’t matter what your interests are, there is something for everyone in South Florida -- from history buffs, parents, shoppers to foodies and more.

What kind of adventure are you looking for? Here are a few to get your wheels spinning -- all accessible by Tri Rail, which has everything you might need, including onboard WiFi, free parking at train stations, and 18 of those stations with connections or short Uber rides to these South Florida attractions. And it’s just $5 to ride all day on the weekends.

Parents: Visit the Palm Beach Zoo for a fun outdoor day with the animals. Or if you want to take the kids for an interactive day of fun and learning, you can stop by the Museum of Discovery and Science in Broward County, where there’s also an IMAX theatre, or swing into the Frost Science Museum in Miami. They’re both easily accessible via the Tri Rail, which is free for kids under 5, which, let’s admit, would be like a dream for the little ones.

Foodies: Most of us don’t want to be on cooking duty every night, so why not give yourself a break and let someone else take over? Check out the Bayside Marketplace, where there’s an array of food, tropical cocktails and beautiful views. The train can take you there, too, but it can also make stops at other restaurants. See which ones by clicking here.

Shoppers: The Shops at Las Olas, in the heart of Fort Lauderdale Florida, features eclectic shopping, with everything from fashion boutiques to art galleries.

Nature lovers: Nestled in the beautiful neighborhood of Coconut Grove is the Vizcaya Museum and Gardens, where you can enjoy 10 acres of spectacular Italianate gardens and tour the main floor of the historic villa and estate of businessman James Deering.

History buffs: Engage in education experiences and innovative cultural exhibits, research and preservation artifacts at History Fort Lauderdale.

You can easily get to each fun spot above, and about a dozen others in South Florida, by taking the Tri Rail.

Not only does the rail system have WiFi and $5 fares on weekends, bikes are welcome on board, too.

Taking the Tri Rail isn’t just a way to get from A to B, it’s something new and fun to do and a great way to explore various destinations around South Florida.

Visitors will find it’s an easy way to get around town, too.

Find out more about all the places you can visit and where to hop on one of the Tri Rails by clicking or tapping here.

