FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Mark Walton was released from a Broward County jail Wednesday evening.

The former Miami Dolphins running back didn't stop to speak to anyone after his latest stint behind bars.

In fact, he ran from the exit doors, down the stairs and straight to a waiting car in the parking lot.

Walton appeared before a Broward County judge Wednesday morning, one day after his arrest on an aggravated battery charge.

The troubled NFL running back was ordered to be held in jail in lieu of a $10,000 bail.

Walton is accused of pushing a pregnant woman against a wall and punching her several times in the face and head. He was arrested Tuesday morning by Davie police.

Police released the 911 call from the incident, in which the victim calls police in the early morning hours.

'"My boyfriend beat me up," the victim tells the 911 operator.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the incident took place two days after Walton learned that he is the father of the woman's unborn child.

The arrest was Walton's fourth this year.

The former University of Miami player was released by the Miami Dolphins hours after the team learned of Walton's arrest. He had already been serving a four-game suspension by the NFL for a violation of the league's substance abuse policy.