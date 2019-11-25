The Miami Heat are hoping to quickly erase a bad loss to Philadelphia on Saturday night.

Miami was blown out by the 76ers 113-86. The game was the second night of a back-to-back on the road.

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra was quick to say on Monday that there will not be lingering effects of the game.

“It’s not a setback, that’s competition," Spoelstra told reporters. “You learn from each game. They’re not going to be played out the same way. The only thing that matters right now is getting ready for this home game tonight against Charlotte.”

The Heat’s Meyers Leonard said, “When you have an opportunity to get back home and get back on track, I guess you’d say, it’s just another opportunity for us.”

Guard Tyler Herro said that Spoelstra made it clear to the team, they need to let go of the loss to Philadelphia.

“Coach this morning in shootaround let us know, let that game go," Herro said. "Our focus is tonight. ... Tonight is a bounce back game for us. It’s a bounce back game for us. It’s a big game for us. We’re coming out with extreme energy.”

The Heat and the Hornets tip off at 7:30 at the American Airlines Arena.