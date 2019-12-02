MIAMI – Inter Miami CF keeps building the roster for its inaugural season, and this time the club has added a veteran in MLS play.

The club officially announced the signing of free agent goalkeeper Luis Robles.

He spent eight seasons with the New York Red Bulls.

Inter Miami’s sporting director Paul McDonough announced the move saying, “Luis has had a storied MLS career and we are excited that it will continue in Miami. We look forward to his contributions ahead of our inaugural MLS season.”

Robles was named MLS goalkeeper of the year in 2015.

The 35-year old started 238 MLS regular season games for New York. He is sixth all-tine in MLS history with 114 goalkeeper wins.

The club also announced the signing of free agent defender A.J. DeLaGarza. The three-time MLS Cup Champion with the L.A. Galaxy has made 261 league appearances over nine seasons.