CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Three Miami Hurricanes were named to the 2019 All-Atlantic Coast Conference football team, the ACC announced Tuesday.

Sophomore tight end Brevin Jordan was the lone offensive player to make the first team, while senior linebacker Shaq Quarterman and redshirt freshman defensive end Gregory Rousseau earned first-team defensive honors.

Senior linebacker Michael Pinckney was named to the All-ACC second team and junior cornerback Trajan Bandy earned All-ACC honorable mention.

Jordan is one of three finalists for the John Mackey Award honoring the nation's top tight end. He finished the regular season with a team-high 495 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Quarterman, who started 51 consecutive games for the Hurricanes, earned first-team recognition for the second straight season. He finished the regular season with a career-high 96 total tackles and 15.5 tackles for loss.

Rousseau finished the regular season with a conference-leading 14 sacks -- tied for second-most in the nation.

Pinckney is second on the Hurricanes with 64 total tackles. An All-ACC honorable mention in 2017 and 2018, he had a career-high 12.5 tackles for loss this season.

Bandy has started all 12 games for the Hurricanes this season. He has a team-high seven pass breakups, one interception and a forced fumble.