MIAMI – Shortly after Miami's 30-24 loss to Florida International at Marlins Park, head coach Manny Diaz described the feeling as "a very, very dark night."

"One of the lowest points ever in this proud program's history," Diaz told reporters Saturday night. "I take full ownership of that, full responsibility for the way that we played tonight."

The final score wasn't indicative of the performance, as the Hurricanes trailed 13-0 at halftime and fell behind 30-17 in the fourth quarter before a late touchdown cut the deficit to six.

"Just utter disappointment in just how we played," Diaz lamented. "Whether it was turning the ball over, third down, red zone, penalties, as poor of a performance as we've had all year. I take responsibility for all of that. We just did not give ourselves a chance to win this game."

FIU wide receiver Shemar Thornton runs past Miami linebacker Shaquille Quarterman and defensive back Robert Knowles, center, to score a touchdown during the first half of their game at Marlins Park, Nov. 23, 2019, in Miami.

Adding insult to injury, Miami lost on hallowed grounds at the former site of the Orange Bowl, home to the Hurricanes from 1937-2007.

The victory was FIU’s first against the crosstown rivals in three previous meetings.

Here's a look back at some other "dark" moments in Miami's football history.

Clemson 58, Miami 0

Oct. 24, 2015 | Sun Life Stadium | Miami Gardens, Fla.

Miami Hurricanes head coach Al Golden and Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney shake hands after a game at Sun Life Stadium on Oct. 24, 2015 in Miami Gardens, Florida. The Hurricanes lost 58-0.

This game signaled the end of the Al Golden era. The writing may have been on the wall, but it was smeared in permanent marker after Clemson pitched the shutout. “Fire Golden” chants could be heard in the stands, and Golden’s fate was probably sealed long before the Hurricanes headed into the locker room at halftime trailing 42-0. “They outcoached us,” Golden said after the loss. “I just told the team it’s completely my responsibility for not getting them ready to play.” Miami quarterback Brad Kaaya (51 passing yards and an interception) was injured in the second quarter and didn’t return. Neither did Golden, who was fired the next day.

USF 23, Miami 20 (overtime)

Nov. 27, 2010| Sun Life Stadium | Miami Gardens, Fla.

Miami Hurricanes head coach Randy Shannon paces the sideline during the second half of a game against the South Florida Bulls, Nov. 27, 2010, in Miami Gardens, Florida. USF won 23-20 in overtime.

Miami closed out its 2010 home schedule with a 23-20 loss to South Florida in overtime. Hours later, Randy Shannon was fired. Miami quarterback Jacory Harris was intercepted with five seconds left in regulation, keeping the Hurricanes from a potential game-winning field goal, and the Bulls made Miami pay for it. The Hurricanes trailed 10-0 in the third quarter but rallied to take a 14-10 lead in the fourth. The same couldn’t be said for Shannon, a loyal alumnus whose love for the 'Canes was never in doubt. It was his 28-22 record through four seasons that was hard to overlook. In the end, Shannon’s teams just didn’t win enough. The 3-3 home finish in 2010 -- Miami’s worst mark since 1997 -- was the nail in the coffin.

Virginia 48, Miami 0

Nov. 10, 2007 | Orange Bowl | Miami

Miami Hurricanes defensive end Steven Wesley walks off the field after losing to the Virginia Cavaliers at the Orange Bowl on Nov. 10, 2007 in Miami. The Hurricanes played their last game in the Orange Bowl as Virginia defeated Miami 48-0.

It was probably not the fond farewell Hurricanes fans had envisioned for their final game at the Orange Bowl. Virginia’s lopsided victory handed the Hurricanes their worst shutout loss in Orange Bowl history, topping Notre Dame’s 44-0 win there in 1973. It was also Miami’s first home shutout since a 1974 game against Auburn. Miami quarterback Kyle Wright threw three interceptions. The Orange Bowl was soon after demolished, making way for Marlins Park, and so was the swagger of Miami fans.