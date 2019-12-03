Kendrick Nunn named Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

MIAMI – Kendrick Nunn’s surprise season is earning more recognition.

On Tuesday, Nunn was named the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month.

The Western Conference honor went to Ja Morant of Memphis.

Nunn, was undrafted, and earned a roster spot with the Heat after playing for Golden State’s G-League team in 2018.

He currently is averaging 16.4 points per game.

Nunn led all Eastern Conference in rookies in points (295), scoring average, field goals made (117) and 3-point field goals made (41).

Nunn also averaged 3.2 assists, 2.4 rebounds, 1.28 steals, and 29.3 minutes in 18 starts.

Nunn is shooting 47.2 percent from the field and 39.8 percent from three-point range.

The Heat play the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday.