MIAMI – Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters returned to the team on Saturday and could soon see his first action of the season.

Waiters had been serving a 10-game suspension for conduct detrimental to the team.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra welcomed Waiters back and said the issues that happened are in the past.

Waiters will travel with the team on its upcoming three-game road trip, which begins in Brooklyn Sunday afternoon.

What role Waiters will have with the red-hot Heat is still to be determined.

Waiters did not speak to the media after Saturday’s practice, but he did release a statement, through the team. It read:

“I would like to apologize to my teammates, coaches, basketball staff, the fans and the entire organization for the incident that happened on the team plane. I was wrong and take responsibility for what happened and am sorry for what it put everyone through.

"I am happy to be back with my teammates and am looking forward to getting back on the court playing basketball.”

Waiters' recent suspension was the result of a medical incident that took place on the team’s charter flight during a west coast road trip.

If and when he’ll play again for the Heat is still not known, but the players have made it clear they still support their teammate and are willing to give him another chance.