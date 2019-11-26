The Heat got some good news at practice on Tuesday afternoon before leaving for a game in Houston.

Justise Winslow was back working with the team and cleared from the NBA’s concussion protocol.

The point guard is listed as probable for Wednesday’s game against the Rockets.

Winslow suffered the injury in a loss at Denver on November 5th, when he collided with Paul Millsap of the Nuggets.

While spending the next few weeks in the protocol, Winslow was only able to do conditioning work and training before being allowed to practice again with the team.

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra said they’ll take things day-to-day with Winslow as to whether he returns to his starting role immediately.

Miami takes a 12-4 record into Houston on Wednesday night.