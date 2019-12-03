CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Miami and South Carolina have agreed to a home-and-home series.

The Hurricanes will travel to Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina, on Sept. 5, 2026. They'll host the Gamecocks at Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 11, 2027.

"We are excited to add South Carolina to our future football schedule," Miami athletic director Blake James said. "These two matchups will be a terrific showcase for both fan bases and it furthers our commitment to scheduling top programs for our non-conference slate."

South Carolina defeated the Hurricanes 24-21 in the 2014 Independence Bowl in their last meeting.

Miami hasn’t played the Gamecocks at home since a 20-16 win at the Orange Bowl in 1987. The last meeting in Columbia was a 34-14 Miami victory in 1986.

The Hurricanes continue to bolster their non-conference schedule, having already added future games against Alabama in Atlanta (2021), Florida (2024-25), Michigan State (2020-21) and Texas A&M (2022-23).