Inter Miami CF to play inaugural game in LA

MIAMI – David Beckham will return to Los Angeles when his Major League Soccer club plays its first match in franchise history there.

Inter Miami CF will begin play March 1 at Los Angeles FC. Miami’s MLS expansion franchise begins its inaugural season next year.

It will be a homecoming, of sorts, for Beckham, who played for the LA Galaxy from 2007-12.

Beckham's squad will host his former team in its March 14 home opener.

David Beckham acknowledges the fans as he leaves the field after the LA Galaxy's 3-1 win against the Houston Dynamo in the MLS Cup championship, Dec. 1, 2012, in Carson, California.

Opening home games for all 26 clubs were announced Thursday. The full slate of matches will be released in the coming weeks.

Each club will play 34 matches, including 17 at home.

Inter Miami CF will play its home games at Lockhart Stadium in Fort Lauderdale for the 2020 season.