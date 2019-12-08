BOWL SELECTION ROUNDUP: Hurricanes headed to Shreveport, Gators to Orange Bowl

The Miami Hurricanes will get one more chance to finish their season on a high note.

The Hurricanes will face Louisiana Tech in the Independence Bowl on December 26th in Shreveport, Louisiana. The Canes finished at 6-6, including disappointing losses to FIU (at Marlins Park) and Duke to close out the season.

Speaking of FIU, the Panthers will face Arkansas State in the Camelia Bowl on December 21st. FIU also finished the season at 6-6.

The Orange Bowl will bring an in-state team to Hard Rock Stadium. The Florida Gators will face Virginia on Monday, Dec. 30th. The Gators are 3-0 in the Orange Bowl, including a win in their last appearance following the 2001 season.