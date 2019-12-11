Willie Taggart headed to FAU

BOCA RATON, Fla. – Willie Taggart is staying in Florida.

Taggart, who was fired by Florida State last month after just 21 games on the job, is reportedly heading to Florida Atlantic to take over as head coach for the departed Lane Kiffin.

According to a report from Yahoo! Sports reporter Pete Thamel, Taggart confirmed Wednesday that he’s going to be the next coach at FAU.

The Owls have been searching for a new coach since Kiffin left for Ole Miss. The hire was formally announced Saturday, shortly after FAU defeated UAB 49-6 in the Conference USA Championship game. It was FAU’s second conference title in three seasons under Kiffin.

Taggart has a 56-62 career record, including a 9-12 mark at Florida State, with stops at Western Kentucky, South Florida and Oregon. But his time in Tallahassee seemed doomed almost from the start, leading the Seminoles to a 5-7 record in 2018 -- their first losing season since 1976.

Florida State fired Taggart a day after the Seminoles suffered another blowout loss to a rival. Their 27-10 loss to Miami dropped Taggart to 0-5 against rivals Clemson, Florida and Miami.