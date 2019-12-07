Lane Kiffin reportedly finalizing deal with Ole Miss

BOCA RATON, Fla. – Lane Kiffin is reportedly finalizing a deal to become the next football coach at the University of Mississippi.

ESPN is reporting that the third-year Florida Atlantic head coach is being tapped to replace Matt Luke as head coach of the Rebels.

Luke was fired after three seasons at his alma mater.

The news comes as the Owls were preparing to host UAB in the Conference USA Championship at FAU Stadium. FAU won the 2017 C-USA title in Kiffin’s first season in Boca Raton in 2017.

Kiffin is 25-13 in three seasons at FAU and 60-34 overall as a head coach. His previous stops include Tennessee and Southern California.

Before coming to FAU, Kiffin was offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach under Nick Saban at Alabama from 2014-16. He was relieved of play-calling duties after accepting the FAU job and didn’t get to coach during the Crimson Tide’s run to the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Taking over at Ole Miss would ensure Kiffin of annual meetings with his former boss. Both teams compete in the Southeastern Conference Western Division. Saban is 18-0 against former assistants at Alabama.