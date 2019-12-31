Dolphins coax Chan Gailey out of retirement to become offensive coordinator

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins and head coach Brian Flores are turning to the retired Chan Gailey to direct the offense in 2020.

A day after firing offensive coordinator Chad O’Shea, the Dolphins will hire Gailey for the same role, according to a report by the NFL Network, citing sources informed of the situation.

Gailey, 67, has been out of the league since 2016, last serving as offensive coordinator for the New York Jets.

The veteran coach was offensive coordinator for five different NFL teams, including the Dolphins from 2000-01. He has also served as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys (1998-99) and Buffalo Bills (2010-12).

A graduate of the University of Florida, Gailey left the Dolphins after the 2001 season to become head coach at Georgia Tech. He guided the Yellow Jackets to a 44-32 record and six bowl games in as many seasons with the team.

Gailey coached current Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick during his time in Buffalo and New York.