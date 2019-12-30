Brian Flores fires offensive coordinator Chad O’Shea

DAVIE, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins are already making offseason changes.

The NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports that Brian Flores has fired offensive coordinator Chad O’Shea.

Miami had the 27th-ranked offense in the NFL.

O’Shea worked with Flores in New England.

The Miami Herald is reporting that the Dolphins have also fired offensive line coach Dave Deguglielmo and safeties coach Tony Oden.

The Dolphins finished the season 5-11.

They have the No. 5 pick in the upcoming draft.