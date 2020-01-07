Marlins officially sign Corey Dickerson

MIAMI – The Miami Marlins have officially inked a deal with Corey Dickerson.

Dickerson signed a two-year contract with the Marlins through the 2021 season, the team announced Tuesday.

The 30-year-old outfielder spent the 2019 with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Philadelphia Phillies.

Dickerson was a 2017 All-Star with the Tampa Bay Rays and won the Gold Glove Award with the Pirates in 2018.