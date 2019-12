MIAMI – The Marlins have added to their outfield.

MLB Network’s Jon Heyman is reporting that the Marlins have signed Corey Dickerson to a 2-year deal.

Last season with the Phillies, Dickerson hit .304 with 12 homers and 59 RBI.

The Marlins needed to add a veteran bat as they develop their young outfielders.

The Fish were reportedly also interested in Yasiel Puig.