The Marlins infield will have a new look next season.

On Monday, the Marlins acquired infielder Jonathan Villar from the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for minor league pitcher Easton Lucas.

The Marlins also claimed All-Star first baseman Jesus Aguilar off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays.

To make room on the roster, the Fish designated infielder JT Riddle and pitcher Tayron Guerrero for assignment.

Villar, 28, hit /274 with 24 home runs and 73 RBI in 162 games for Baltimore last season.

In his career, Villar has played 385 games at shortstop and 333 games at second base.

Aguilar, 29, split 2019 between the Brewers and Rays.

He hit .236 with 12 homers and 50 RBI in 131 games.